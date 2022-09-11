The St Leger races at Doncaster have restarted after it was suspended following the Queen's death.

A period of silence was observed prior to the opening race, with flags at the racecourse flying at half-mast. Jockeys are also wearing black armbands while riding in each race.

British Racing confirmed these marks of respect will continue to be observed until Her Majesty’s funeral next week, with further updates to follow.

The Queen last visited Doncaster Racecourse in 1994 Credit: British Pathé

Her Majesty visited the South Yorkshire course in 1994 and had a strong relationship with the sport as an owner and breeder.

As an ongoing mark of respect, fixtures were cancelled from Thursday 8 September to Saturday 10 September.

An additional day of racing started at Doncaster Racecourse today to ensure the Cazoo St Leger and other important races lost as a result of the cancellations can take place.

The Queen, pictured in 1994, had previous won the St Leger as an owner in her Silver Jubilee year of 1977 when Dunfermline triumphed. Credit: British Pathé

Ed Chamberlain, ITV Racing Presenter, said: "This sport is known as the sport of kings but no one has done more for the sport of horse racing than Her Majesty the Queen. You've only got to see the tributes over the last couple of days to Her Majesty the Queen to see just the impact she's made on our sport. It's such an honour and a joy to be able to describe her as our patron in racing."

Julie Harrington, Chief Executive of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), said:

"Her Majesty the Queen's affinity and bond with British racing was enduring and unique, and a number of our sport's participants have a close, direct relationship with her.

"The return of racing on Sunday will see the running of the Cazoo St Leger, one of Britain's five Classic races and a race which the Queen won with her filly Dunfermline in 1977. This will also provide an opportunity for the sport and its supporters to pay its respects to Her Majesty, for the contribution which she has made to the sport to be marked, and for racing to express its deep gratitude to her and sympathies to her family."

