The Reading of the Proclamation on the accession of the new King took place in Doncaster today, Sunday, 11 September, following Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's death.

Dozens of people turned out to listen to the reading, which took place on the steps of Doncaster's Mansion House at 2pm.

Mayor Ros Jones read out the proclamation Credit: ITV News

Mayor Ros Jones lead the reading and spoke of how the people of Doncaster's sadness was "shared by people across the globe".

The Mayor was joined on the steps by the Civic Mayor for Doncaster, Councillor Ian Pearson, Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley and Damian Allen, Chief Executive of Doncaster Council.

Ben Parkinson was in attendence Credit: ITV News

Ben Parkinson, the former British paratrooper from Doncaster who was the most severely wounded soldier to survive the war in Afghanistan, was in attendance. He has met the Queen and the new King on several occasions.

He said: "I pledged my allegiance to the Queen 20-odd years ago and I'll be very proud to do it for King Charles as well.

"He's going to be a very good King. We're in a very good place with him."

Dozens of people joined the reading outside the Mansion House Credit: ITV News

There is a Book of Condolence available at Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum seven days a week from 9am – 6pm until the day after the funeral and free parking is available only to sign the book at the Chamber Road carpark behind the building.

Floral tributes can be left in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on the raised grassed beds.

