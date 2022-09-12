The sails of a windmill in North Yorkshire have been fixed in position as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

The top sail of Holgate Windmill, in York, has been set just beyond its highest point – the 12 o'clock position – in line with a milling tradition dating back centuries marking a funeral or death.

Richie Green, of the Holgate Windmill Preservation Society said: "This is our way of saying thank you ma'am for being one of the greatest women in the world ".

The Grade II-listed mill, built in the 1770s, is said to be the only working windmill in Yorkshire. It produces about 50kg of flour a week, for sale to customers including restaurants.

What can you tell from the position of a windmill's sails?

A windmill's sails may be fixed in various positions on different significant occasions.

When the miller stops the sail just before it reaches the highest vertical position, it means there is something to celebrate like the birth of a child or a marriage.

When the upper sail has been fixed after having passed through the highest position, it means that the culminating point has been passed and life is going downhill, meaning that there is a reason for mourning.

Leaving the sails locked in a "+" position means that the miller is taking a rest for a short period of time; an "x" position means the miller is taking a longer rest.

