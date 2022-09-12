A former school worker has been jailed over a sexual relationship she had with a teenage boy more than 30 years ago.

Sherley May Bond, who is now 66, was a care assistant at a school in North Yorkshire in the 1990s when she began a relationship with a boy under the age of 16 who was 19 years younger than her.

He contacted police in 2020 to report what had happened and Bond, of Higham Lane, Hyde, Greater Manchester, was later arrested.

She denied six counts of indecent assault, but was found guilty after a trial at York Crown Court and jailed for ten years.

North Yorkshire Police Det Con Suzanne Hall said: "She abused her position, taking advantage of a child for her own gratification.

"I’d like to praise the bravery of the victim for coming forward and reporting Bond’s actions. He put his trust and faith in North Yorkshire Police, showing immense courage to work with us and bring Bond to justice.

"This investigation shows it is never too late to make a report to the police."