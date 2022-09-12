Britain's most injured surviving serviceman has recalled the time he inadvertently addressed the country's future King as "mate".

Ben Parkinson, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, lost both legs and suffered suffered 37 separate injuries, including a broken spine and brain damage, after his vehicle was blown up in Afghanistan 2006.

Speaking to ITV News 16 years to the day after that incident, he recalled meeting the future monarch, Prince Charles, when he was given an MBE for his charity work in 2013.

The correct way to address a Prince would be "Your Royal Highness", but Ben took a more informal approach.

The former paratrooper said: "He is a paratrooper, he is a good man and a kind man, generous. When I met him he said to me, 'Do you know how proud everyone is here at the palace?' and I said 'cheers mate' and he laughed. He is a good man."

Ben Parkinson speaks to ITV News reporter Michael Billington

He added: "I always thought of him as King anyway. He's still the boss, he's still my boss, king, prince, anything, he's still the boss."

Now aged 38, Ben also met Queen Elizabeth, when she opened the Royal Artillery Barracks in Larkhill, Salisbury, in 2008.

He said: "I was very proud. She was brilliant person. I was very honoured to meet her."It felt the same for everyone. I might have more of a connection in a way, but it would be the same for everyone, I bet everyone was a bit upset."

Ben Parkinson met the Queen at Larkhill. Credit: PA

Ben, who has defied his injuries to take part in major events including the Olympic torch relay before the 2012 London games and the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of this year's Commonwealth Games, attended the proclamation of King Charles III at Mansion House in Doncaster on Sunday, 11 September.

He said: "I was really proud that lots of people came to visit. And there weren't as many older people as I'd expect. You think older people would turn up because they had memories, but looking round, there was the younger generation. Everyone was proud to be British."

