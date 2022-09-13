Twenty-three men have been charged with historic child sex offences in Bradford.

The charges all relate to incidents involving one girl between 2007 and 2011.

Five of the defendants will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 14 September.

Jameel Ahmed, 32, and Brian Davis, 53, are both charged with rape and conspiracy to rape.

Mohammed Nadeem Ali, 38, is charged with multiple rapes. Muhammad Yasir, 36, is charged with rape.

All four of these men are from Bradford.

Khalid Parvez, 63, from Leeds, is charged with child prostitution.

The remaining 18 men will appear in court throughout September.

