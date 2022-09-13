A couple from Scunthorpe who were celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary received one of the last ever letters sent by the Queen before her death.

Ralph and Brenda Whitehead received the card of congratulations on 7 September, just one day before Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

Ralph, 79, said the couple were amazed by how the card was presented.

He added: "The envelope it came in was unbelievable."

Inside the card, the Queen's read: "I am so pleased to know you are celebrating your diamond wedding anniversary.

"I send my congratulations and best wishes to you on such a special occasion."

Ralph met Brenda, 78, in 1962 when she visited the pub he went to with his motorcycle club and the pair have been together ever since.

They celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on 8 September - the day Her Majesty passed away.

The couple were celebrating with a meal in Messingham with 24 of their close friends and family when they heard the news of the monarchs death.

Ralph said: "There was a bit of a somber feeling but we managed to still enjoy the night."

He said he's very excited to receive another card when he and Brenda celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Then, they will have a card from both the late Queen and King Charles III.

