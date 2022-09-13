The husband of a teacher and new mother whose body was found by the side of a road has pleaded guilty to her murder.

Abi Fisher, 29, from Castleford, West Yorkshire, was found dead on Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, on Sunday, 10 July. She had been strangled.

Matthew Fisher, 29, appeared via video link at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, 13 September, and pleaded guilty to murder. He is said to have killed her between 7 and 10 July.

Ms Fisher, who had given birth to the couple's daughter six months earlier, was last seen leaving her home in Walton Park Street around midnight on 8 July.

West Yorkshire Police launched a missing person investigation, and the community in Castleford was involved in searches.

Abi Fisher's body was found in undergrowth in Brierley on 10 July

During the search Matthew Fisher posted on Facebook: "Has anyone seen Abi? If you have can you please let me know or get her to give me a ring."

After her death, Ms Fisher's family described her as a "beautiful angel" and promised to bring up her baby girl "the way she would."

In a statement, they said: "Words cannot describe how utterly devastated we are at the loss of you.

"We miss you dearly. We promise to make you proud every single day, and will continue to bring up your amazing little baby girl the way you would.

"Heaven may have gained an angel but we have lost you and that for us seems like the most unjust act to happen. We as a family would like to thank every single person who showed enough heart and love to look for our precious angel. Words will never describe how much this means.

"For now our beautiful angel. We love you so much."

Ms Fisher was a teacher at All Saints C of E Academy, near Pontefract. In a statement head teacher Matthew Jones said: "She will be remembered as an enthusiastic, kind and caring teacher and colleague, who gave her all each day.

"In particular, her passion for science inspired countless children over the years - she made a real difference to so many lives."

Fisher will be sentenced in November.

