A man is fighting for his life in hospital after an assault outside a bar in Hull.

The 37-year-old man was waiting for a taxi with his partner outside of Horner's Bar on Anlaby Road shortly before 1am on Sunday, 11 September when two men walked towards him.

He is alleged to have been punched, suffering a life-threatening head injury. He remains in a critical condition.

Following an appeal by Humberside Police, two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

A 37-year-old man came forward himself and a 34-year-old man was later arrested on Tuesday, 13 September.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.