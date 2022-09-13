Live coverage of the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey will be shown on big screens across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Members of the public will be able to gather at designated venues to watch proceedings on Monday, 19 September, as they are televised to a potential audience of billions across the world.

Many city and town councils have taken the decision to show the funeral to give mourners a place to gather and reflect.

The period of national mourning will last until the day of the state funeral – an official bank holiday in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Queen’s coffin is set to lie in state for four days to allow the public to pay their last respects. Credit: PA

Which cities and towns in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire will screen the funeral live?

Hull

A 20 metre screen will be put up on the balcony of Hull City Hall, in Queen Victoria Square, to broadcast proceedings from 9am. Limited seating will be available.

Bradford

Bradford Cathedral will be opening its doors for members of the public to watch the funeral from 10am.

It is free entry on a first come first serve basis. There is seating for around 350 people. The Cathedral will be open until 4pm.

Leeds

A free event is being held at Millennium Square in the city centre between 10am and 6pm. There will be a viewing area with limited seating on a first come first served basis.

Lincoln

Lincoln Cathedral has confirmed mourners will be able to view the Queen's Funeral from a large screen in the nave.

The Cathedral will open from 8am on the day of the funeral - with the broadcast beginning at 11am.

Lincoln Castle will also show proceedings. A spokesperson said: " The grounds of Lincoln Castle will remain open and a large screen will be displaying the funeral for those wishing to pay their respects alongside other members of their community."

The Medieval Wall Walk, Victorian Prison and Magna Carta vault at the castle will remain closed.

Ripon

The state funeral will be screened at Ripon Cathedral from 9.30am on Monday 19 September.

