A Doncaster Rovers fan who was quoted £389 to travel to an away fixture and back by train saved hundreds of pounds by getting a tram, two planes and two local trains instead.

Lifelong supporter Jack Peat, who lives in London, wanted to watch his team play a League Two match against Barrow in Cumbria on Tuesday, 13 September.

But, after finding that the most direct trains would cost him almost £400 for an open return, he set out to find a cheaper alternative.

Documenting the 12-hour, 500-mile adventure on Twitter, he told followers how his journey, via Dublin, cost him just £33.

He told ITV News: "I took this journey because I love Doncaster Rovers and to highlight how nuts train fares are at the moment.

"You shouldn't be able to go to Dublin and back just to see a game, and that be cheaper than going straight there on the train. That's the complete madness of it all.

"A tram, two trains and two flights costs less than one train journey - it's absurd."

Mr Peat's journey included two flights. Credit: Jack Peat/Twitter

Mr Peat, originally from Yorkshire, set off at 6.45am with a tram journey from Beckenham to East Croydon in London.

He then caught a train to Gatwick Airport, where he managed to get a flight to Dublin for just £10 and a flight back to Manchester for another £9 – stopping for a few pints of Guinness in between.

Another train took him to Barrow, where he was greeted by the Doncaster Rovers manager and players, who had been told about his epic trip.

He said: "It was a completely nuts, bizarre moment.

"I said to the players 'I've been following you all my life from the depths of the Conference to the heights of the Championship and now somewhere in between.'

"I took time out of my day just to see Doncaster in Barrow on a Tuesday night and I think that resonated with them. I hoped I inspired them, but they went on to lose so I suppose not."

The game finished 2-0 to Barrow, but Mr Peat said it was "a fun adventure". He travelled home via train on a single ticket costing more than double his £33 outward journey.

