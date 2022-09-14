The victims of a former pub landlord have spoken out after he was jailed for "horrendous" child sex offences.

Malcolm Shipman, 64, from Wakefield, was found guilty of four counts of indecency with a child. The offences were carried out against two girls between 1988 and 1997.

Shipman, who was landlord at the Snooty Fox pub in Wakefield, which has since been demolished, was sentenced to six years and five months in prison at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, 13 September.

He was also ordered to sign on the sex offenders register.

Following the sentencing, the victims said the trial had been "the most painful experience", but that they wanted encourage others who had been through similar abuse to come forward.

In a statement they said that they wanted Shipman to be held accountable "for his own sick choices against vulnerable children".

The victims said in a statement: "We are now adults, but we were those two little girls who we feel have finally been given a voice and have got justice for the horrible childhood we had to endure.

"We both never dared speak out about what this man did to us as children, we had hoped to never have to and just wanted to get on with our lives, but you never forget the past as much as you try.

"We have done this to stop him hurting anyone else and to finally tell the truth and get justice for what happened to us."

Det Insp Paul Oldham, of Wakefield District Crime Safeguarding, said: "The investigating officers and I welcome this sentence today. The bravery shown by the victims to report this man for the truly horrendous offences carried out against them as children, must be recognised and not underestimated.

"Their courage has resulted in the successful prosecution of Shipman, ensuring the safeguarding of future possible victims."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.