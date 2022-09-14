Trees planted to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee were stolen from a park in Hull just a day after her death.

The commemorative trees were planted in Alderman Kneeshaw Park as part of The Queen's Green Canopy initiative, which encouraged people to plant trees in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.

But two of them were dug up within 24 hours of news that the Queen had died on Thursday, 8 September.

Debbie Jane Morrell, chair of the Friends of Alderman Kneeshaw Park, said: "We were intending on laying a wreath to commemorate our wonderful Queen's life, but unfortunately someone has purposely brought a spade onto the park and taken our trees."

She said the site had already been subject to regular vandalism in recent months, with trees being uprooted and the commemorative plaque being stolen.

However, she said that thanks to help from the community, the plaque was returned and trees were replaced.

Ms Morrell added: "This Friday, the remaining two trees have been dug up - you can clearly see the spade marks.

"Previously, it has been opportunistic. This, however, was purposeful we believe."

Ms Morrell and the other volunteers say they are determined not to let the vandals win and are appealing for any information that may lead to the Queen's commemorative trees being returned.

She said: "The trees seem almost to represent the resilience of our community and our determination not to let the small minority of antisocial behaviour win!"

