Two people have been arrested following the fatal stabbing of Jason Whincup in Hull.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, 13 September, alongside a 22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mr Whincup, 47, died after being stabbed on Hessle Road on Wednesday, 31 August, in what police believe could have been a targeted attack.

Four people previously arrested in connection with the murder have been released.

Humberside Police previously released a CCTV image of a cyclist they wanted to speak to in connection with the murder and say they have since followed a number of lines of enquiry.

Senior investigating officer Det Chief Insp Nicole Elliot said: "I’d like to thank members of the public for their support in providing some really helpful information.

"As a result, on Tuesday, 13 September, officers conducted a number of warrants at addresses in Hull and a man and woman are now in custody assisting us with our investigation.

"Members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence as detectives conduct house to house enquiries in the vicinity of Ings Road, Hull, as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding Jason’s death."

Officers are continuing to appeal for information.

