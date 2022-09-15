Two brothers have been jailed after a dad was "violently" murdered during a pub fight in Withernsea.

Dean Kilkenny, 47, and Darren Moverley, 44, were sentenced to a total of more than 14 years in prison at Hull Crown Court on Thursday 15 September.

Kilkenny and Moverley had been involved in a physical altercation with Darron Bower in what DC Fay Woodhouse described as a "violent attack fuelled by alcohol".

Mr Bower, 43, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the Pier Hotel in Seaside Road on Friday 11 March.

Mr Bower's partner said: "The men responsible for this left myself and Darron’s two youngest children living in a nightmare, with the biggest hole in our family’s heart.

"I have to explain nearly every day to my two little girls why their daddy isn’t coming home."

His daughter added: "My dad used to ring me every day. We used to tell each other about our day – I miss getting these phone calls and having my dad to talk to."

Kilkenny, from Knaresborough, was sentenced to 13 years in jail with an additional four years on licence after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Moverley, from Withernsea, admitted to inflicting grievous bodily harm on another man involved in the altercation and affray, and received a 20-month custodial sentence.

DC Woodhouse said that she hoped Mr Bower's family felt "a sense of justice" after the sentencing.

