Commuters are being warned of delays as the M18 near Doncaster is set to close to carry out 'critical' repairs.

National Highways England said it is to allow the removal of a barrier which was damaged in a serious incident last month. The disruption is expected to last until Tuesday.

During full closures traffic will be diverted up and over the exit and entry slip roads at junction 2.

Thursday 15 September

Lane two is currently closed in both directions through junction 2 at Wadworth, which intersects with the A1(M)

The M18 near Doncaster will close between 8pm and 6am.

Friday 16 September

Lane two though junction 2 at Wadworth will be closed in both directions in the day and then again between between 8pm and 6am.

Monday 19 September

Lane closures will be in place again during the day on Monday and Tuesday.

Both carriageways will be shut at junction 2 to form the new barrier on site.

Tuesday 20 September

The M18 will be fully closed in both directions at junction 2 from 8pm to 6am to remove the temporary barriers.

From Wednesday 21 September a reduced speed limit of 50mph will be in place for a couple of weeks until the new barrier strengthens.