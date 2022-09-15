Play Brightcove video

One of the last remaining D-day veterans has paid tribute to the Queen, who he says he "admired."

Fred Adamson, 102, from Doncaster, served with the King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry during the Second World War.

The news of the Queen's death reached him while he was at a civic reception in France for his wartime contribution.

'"We heard it on the television. It was so sudden - because there hadn't been any indication that she was so ill. And it happened when we were in another country.''

"Just before we got back onto our transport to come home, they played last post and we had two minutes's silence. It was quite moving because when the master of ceremonies had finished, he mentioned God save the King - which is the first time we had heard that."

Credit: Fred Adamson

Fred was honoured with a civic reception in the town of Fontenay-Le-Pesnel with signs lit up in recognition of his and his comrades work in the liberation of France.

In 2016 he was awarded the Légion d’Honneur in 2016.

He landed on the Normandy beaches four days after D-Day and took part in the Battle of Normandy in what became know as the "Battle of the Bocage" – the battle of the hedgerows.

After getting injured, Fred was sent back to Britain, married his partner and worked various jobs.

He fondly remembers the Queen sending him cards for his wedding anniversary and his 100th birthday.

Fred said he "admired" Queen Elizabeth.

"She was very good, and I admired her."

The Queen is currently Lying in State at Westminster Hall with members of the public able to file past her closed coffin 24 hours a day until 6.30am on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners are queueing up - with some camping out overnight - in a line stretching more than four miles to pay their respects to the late Queen.