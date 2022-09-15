A man from Scunthorpe has been found guilty of raping one woman and trying to sexually assault another when she refused his sexual advances.

Marian Feraru, 25, attacked a woman in Memorial Gardens on March 27.

The court heard he put a cord around her neck and attempted to rape her. He fled the scene when a woman witnessed the attack and confronted him.

Feraru was later arrested and taken into police custody where his fingerprints and DNA matched a rape reported in 2021.

On October 31, he had approached a woman on Teale Street, in Scunthorpe and had made sexual advances towards her. When she declined, Feraru followed her and raped her.

Detective Inspector Sam Chester said Feraru, is "without a doubt a sexual predator" who put women through suffering and distress.

"I am pleased he has been found guilty of all the offences and I hope the outcome will offer his victims some comfort in knowing that, by having the courage and strength to come forward, they will now stop anybody else coming to harm at the hands of this man.

“To anyone who is or who may have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, I would urge you to please, come forward and report it to us.

“We will listen to you and we will believe you, and we will do all we can to take action against those responsible and bring them to justice."

Marian Feraru was found guilty of two counts of rape, theft, false imprisonment and committing an offence with the intent of committing a sexual offence following a week-long trial at Grimsby Crown Court.

He will return to court in October for sentencing.