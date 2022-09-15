Two people have been taken to hospital after footage showed a knife attack outside a church in Huddersfield in broad daylight.

The stabbing is thought to have taken place near the junction of Byram Street and Kirkgate at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, 14 September.

Officers were called to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary an hour later to reports of two males with stab wounds. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect left in the direction of Wood Street and police are working to identify those responsible.

Detective Inspector Richard Hulme said: "This is a serious incident that happened on the streets of Huddersfield Town Centre in broad daylight.

"We have seen the video footage that has been circulated on social media and we are conducting a number of lines of enquiry."

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

