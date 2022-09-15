Play Brightcove video

Report by Arif Ahmed.

An East Yorkshire artist who went viral earlier in the year for her sketch of the Queen and Paddington Bear said she is shocked by the "heartwarming" response from people following Her Majesty's death.

Eleanor Tomlinson created a drawing of the Queen and Paddington after being inspired by the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

She has now gone viral once again for her new drawing of the Queen arm in arm with the Duke of Edinburgh to mark the monarch's death.

Ms Tomlinson told ITV News: " It’s a very bittersweet moment.

"As an artist for this illustration to hopefully bring a lot of comfort and smiles to people at a time when they need it most is just magical.

"But at the same time it’s so sad because of course it’s only because of that devastating moment in our history of our beloved queen’s passing."

Ms Tomlinson's drawings have been shared by people from all around the world.

Ms Tomlinson added that she was "grateful and humbled" for the response from people who like her special illustrations - with people including her drawings in floral tributes in London, Balmoral and across the UK.

Prior to the Jubilee celebrations, Ms Tomlinson had sent an illustration of the Queen's corgi to Her Majesty and even received a letter in response.

She said: "To have received anything from the Queen was amazing and for it to be such a personal letter - I’m so honoured and even more so now with what’s happened in the last week, that will be kept forever and treasured."

Ms Tomlinson has over 25,000 followers on social media, but for her this wasn't about the praise or publicity.

She told ITV News: "For myself being a fan of the Royal Family and the Queen, I just wanted to say thank you and goodbye in my own way.

"The world will be a different place without her for sure."

