A mother and her 10-year-old son have been found dead at a flat in Leeds.

Police were called to Cross Ingram Road, in the Holbeck area of the city, at around 9pm on Thursday, 15 September, after concerns were raised for the safety of those inside.

They found the bodies of the woman, a 30-year-old, and the boy, who both lived at the address.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "While enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of their deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.