Three brothers from Dewsbury have been given combined prison sentences of 63 years for grooming and systematically raping "vulnerable" teenage girls.

Zafar, Ansar and Mohammed Jabbar Qayum were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, 16 September, after being found guilty of attacking three girls between 1999 and 2004.

The teenagers, who were aged between 13 and 15, were described as "particularly vulnerable" and all were victims of grooming.

The brothers were arrested and charge as part of a major police inquiry into the sexual exploitation of young teenage girls in Kirklees between 1999 and 2012.

Det Chief Insp Ian Thornes said: "This has been a deeply distressing and highly disturbing case involving the dreadful sexual abuse of young females.

"The court heard some highly disturbing evidence of how poorly these young victims were treated with all three brothers being found guilty of encouraging the sexual abuse of victims."

He also said that he praised "the courage" of the women in this case for being "determined to seek justice".

Zafar Qayum, 42, was sentenced to 30 years for offences against all three victims: six counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault and three counts of aiding and abetting rape.

Leeds Crown Court heard that he was the main offender, but that his brothers also committed serious sexual offences against the young girls.

Ansar Qayum, 45, was sentenced to 20 years for four counts of rape and one of attempted indecent assault. The offences took place against two victims.

Mohammed Jabar Qayum, 41, was sentenced to 13 years for two offences of rape committed against one victim.

