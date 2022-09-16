A "terrified" dog that was left tied to a tree so tightly that she could barely breathe is "loving life" in her new home.

The RSPCA said Florence, a brindle terrier cross, was rescued after a couple heard her crying and whimpering in a children's play park in Abbey Street, in Hull, a year ago.

Florence, who is aged about five, was rushed for emergency veterinary treatment before she was taken to the Hull and East Riding branch of the RSPCA and nursed back to health.

She has now been adopted by Mike Savage, 74, and his wife Sandra, 72, in Cleethorpes, and has undergone an "amazing transformation".

Mr Savage said he had seen Florence's story in the news and was "horrified".

He added: "When I saw Florence was available for adoption we went to meet her and we were smitten.

"She has settled in so well and loves spending time with us and gets plenty of cuddles. She enjoys her walks and playing with her favourite ball.

"She is such a happy dog in spite of what she has been through we are delighted to have her."

Inspector Laura Barber, of the RSPCA, said: "To tie a pet to a tree and to leave her like that is just so callous but sadly due to the cost of living crisis we are seeing more and more of these kind of abandonments."

Following a recent visit to see Florence with her new family, she added: "It was so good to see Flo as she is such a lovely dog. When we first took her into our care she was obviously very nervous but she had such a sweet nature. I am delighted to see how she is happily settled now with Mike and Sandra who adore her."

