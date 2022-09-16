A serving police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child.

The 49-year-old South Yorkshire Police constable, from Rotherham, who has not been named, is accused of offences alleged to have occurred between 2001 and 2005.

He was arrested on Wednesday, 14 September, after a report to South Yorkshire Police. He has been suspended from duties while an internal misconduct investigation takes place alongside the criminal investigation.

The force said the allegations are "unrelated to the officer's workplace".

Det Supt Delphine Waring said: "We know how shocked our communities will be to hear of this arrest and I'd like to assure members of the public that an investigation was launched as soon as this report was made to us."

She said that the force was committed to being "as open and transparent as possible" and that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

South Yorkshire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office of Police Conduct as required due to the nature of the allegations.

The force said the alleged victim is receiving support.

