A teenager has been arrested after two people were stabbed in broad daylight in Huddersfield.

The 18-year-old man was arrested on the evening of Thursday, 15 September, following a video which circulated on social media of an incident outside a church in Huddersfield town centre.

West Yorkshire Police said the stabbings took place around 5.45pm on Wednesday, 14 September. The two victims were taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening stab injuries.

Det Insp James Bellhouse said: "We are continuing to investigate this serious incident and have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of assault this evening."

He added that police were still appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

