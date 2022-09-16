Skip to content

Teenager arrested after broad daylight stabbing in Huddersfield town centre

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A teenager has been arrested after two people were stabbed in broad daylight in Huddersfield.

The 18-year-old man was arrested on the evening of Thursday, 15 September, following a video which circulated on social media of an incident outside a church in Huddersfield town centre.

West Yorkshire Police said the stabbings took place around 5.45pm on Wednesday, 14 September. The two victims were taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening stab injuries.

Det Insp James Bellhouse said: "We are continuing to investigate this serious incident and have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of assault this evening."

He added that police were still appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Two stabbed in broad daylight knife attack outside church

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.