Baby girl, aged one, dies after being hit by car in Leeds

A one-year-old child has died after being hit by a car in Leeds in West Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to a house in Beeston at around 8.10pm on Friday 18th September, 2022 that a small child was injured after being hit by a car on a driveway.

The girl was taken to hospital but died from her injuries. The Major Collision and Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate and the family is being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to an address on Coupland Road, Leeds at about 8.10pm on Friday September 16 to a report a one year old child had been seriously injured in a collision with a car on a driveway.

Emergency Services attended the scene and a small female child was taken to hospital.

"Sadly, the child died shortly afterwards from her injuries. Enquiries remain ongoing today by the Major Collision and Enquiry Team and specialist officers are working to support the family at what is clearly a tragic time.”