Two Humberside Police officers detained a man while on duty in London after reports of sexual assault on mourners queuing to see the Queen Lying in State.

Adio Adeshine, 19, allegedly exposed himself and pushed into the queue from behind, as people waited in line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday after Westminster Hall opened its doors to the public.

Members of the public queuing on the South Bank in London opposite the Palace of Westminster overnight on Thursday Credit: PA

DC Connolly and PC Wright, who are currently working in London as part of her Majesty's funeral support, were alerted to what had happened and confronted the suspect. He is then said to have jumped into the Thames to try to escape before coming out and being arrested.

Adeshine was remanded in custody on Friday 16th September after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On hearing about the incident Deputy Commissioner of the Met, Dame Lynne Owens met with the two officers to personally thank them for their fast thinking and decisive action.

Humberside Police’s Assistant Chief Constable, Dave Marshall said; “It is good to hear that our officers are representing the Force well while supporting the Metropolitan Police Service for Her Majesty’s Funeral. To be thanked personally by the Deputy Commissioner in her first week is testament to the officers’ decisive action and effective policing.”