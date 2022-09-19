Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of Andrew Dixon

The UK’s largest power station has projected an image of Queen Elizabeth II onto one its cooling towers in tribute to the country's longest serving monarch.

Drax Power Station, near Selby in North Yorkshire, used a profile image of Her late Majesty, similar to those found on postage stamps, to illuminate one its 12 cooling towers, followed by the words "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022".

The gesture was carried out on Sunday night, 18 September, and is due to be performed again on Monday evening, following the Queen's funeral.

Plant director Bruce Heppenstall said: "It has been an incredibly moving week in which so many people across the world have shown their love and respect for the Queen.

"As we mourn her passing, our deepest condolences go to His Majesty King Charles III and all of the Royal Family."

Earlier this year, Drax turned two of its cooling towers blue and red to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

