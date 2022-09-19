Thousands of people have come together to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on big screens across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Crowds gathered in cathedrals, mosques, cinemas and public squares as the country paid its last respects to the UK's longest-serving monarch.

In Huddersfield, members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association joined members of the town's Sikh temple and Christian churches at the Baitus Samad Mosque.

Muslims, Sikhs and Christians came together in Huddersfield.

In Hull, hundreds watched proceedings on a big screen erected in Queen Victoria Square.

ITV News reporter Astrid Quinn tweeted that she had "never seen the city centre so peaceful, so still". She said there was "so much emotion from those in the crowd".

More than 200 people attended a screening of the service in Ripon Cathedral.

Ripon Cathedral was packed for the screening. Credit: ITV News

Dozens of people did the same at Bradford Cathedral.

The funeral was screened at Bradford Cathedral. Credit: ITV News

Hundreds of people watched the funeral at Lincoln Castle and Lincoln Cathedral.

In Leeds, people braved the rain to witness the historic moment in Millennium Square.

A screening took place in the rain in Millennium Square in Leeds. Credit: Aiden Wright

Meanwhile, pictures from the streets of Harrogate were virtually deserted while the funeral took place.

A number of cinemas across the region also showed the funeral.

