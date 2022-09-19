A man has been arrested after a father and rugby league fan was killed during a night out in Scarborough town centre.

The victim, named locally as Hull dad Peter Houghton, was assaulted on Newborough at around 9pm on Saturday, 17 September. He was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

North Yorkshire Police have since arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of murder following a public appeal.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Houghton, a well-known Hull KR fan. The Official Rovers Supporters Group posted on Facebook that they are "devastated" at his loss.

The group said Mr Houghton "always had a smile, a hand shake and a chat" and described him as a "gentle giant".

The suspect remains in custody and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

