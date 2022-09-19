A pub marked the Queen's funeral in an unusual way – by offering customers the chance to buy a pint of beer at 1953 prices.

Unlike most shops, Q Gardens, in Odsal, Bradford, West Yorkshire, was one of many pubs which remained open for the occasion.

And the pub said in a social media post that it would be giving customers an extra incentive to attend. It said: "As a sign of respect and honour to Queen Elizabeth II we will be selling our pints at 6p between 2.22pm - 2.44pm."

It added: "The reason we will be selling our pints at 6p is because the day HRH Queen Elizabeth II was coronated (sic) all pints were only 6p."

The pub did not state whether the 22-minute window of its offer had any significance.

It said it would also hold a two-minute silence and show the funeral on its television screens.

What did other things cost in 1953?

The Queen was crowned in 1953. Here is a list of what other items cost at the time: