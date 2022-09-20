The daughter of a man who was shot dead by police after the car he was in was stopped on the M62 motorway has told an inquest: "I miss my dad more than anything."

Yassar Yaqub, 28, died after being shot twice by a police officer as he sat in an Audi A4 on a slip road near Huddersfield in West Yorkshire on 2 January, 2017.

At the opening of his inquest at Leeds Crown Court, a jury heard a tribute from Mr Yaqub's daughter, 17-year-old Jasmine.

She said: "I miss my dad more than anything. His presence made me so happy, I wanted to be around him forever but now all I have are memories and pictures, which I will hold on to forever.

"My dad would always encourage me to focus on my dreams but since he passed away it's very hard to, especially in school."

Mr Yaqub's partner, Zoe Summers, the mother of his two children, who were six months old and 11 years when he died, also paid tribute.

She said: "I always felt lucky to have Yassar in my life, especially as we got older.

"He had such a kind, loving nature and only wanted the best for people around him."

Mr Yaqub was shot while sitting in an Audi car on the slip road of the M62. Credit: PA

M62 Mr Yaqub's father, Mohammed Yaqub, told the hearing his son was "well respected in the community and never out of employment".

He fought back tears as he said: "He was a natural father, he loved (his children) with his whole heart and taught them to be kind to others."

Earlier, jurors were told their job was to determine what happened before Mr Yaqub was shot.

They heard that a loaded pistol was found in the footwell under the passenger seat, where Mr Yaqub had been when he was shot. A silencer and further ammunition were found in the glovebox.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC, told the jury the police intervention "did not just happen out of the blue".

He said: "You will hear the police had been interested for some time in Mr Yaqub before 2 January, 2017.

"You will hear they had been receiving police intelligence about his activities. They had built up a picture of him. It was as a result of that intelligence that steps were taken to amass a surveillance and intersection team in order to stop the car in which he was travelling."

The inquest continues.

