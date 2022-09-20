Hull City chairman Acun Ilicali has been injured in a crash in Istanbul, the club has confirmed.

He's due to undergo surgery on Tuesday 20 September after sustaining a fractured arm in the accident.

The road traffic accident happened in the Turkish city on Monday 19 September. In a statement, the club wished him a speedy recovery.

