A rugby league club has expressed an interest in taking on Love Island star Jacques O'Neill.

The 23-year-old was released from his contract with Castleford Tigers in June to take part in the ITV2 reality show.

Castleford retain the 23-year-old's registration, but he has been offered the chance to represent his county against Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up match at Workington, in O'Neill's home county of Cumbria, on 7 October.

Cumbria coach Paul Crarey told the BBC: "Jacques is definitely a Cumbrian and he would be an option if he wanted to play.

"He would probably bring people in to watch and raise the profile of Cumbrian rugby league."

O'Neill joined the most recent series of Love Island as a "bombshell" and quickly coupled up with Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne.

O'Neill was in a relationship with Paige Thorne on the show. Credit: ITV2/Love Island

Their relationship became strained after it was revealed he kissed Cheyanne Kerr while Thorne was away in rival villa Casa Amor.

He spent a number of days attempting to win her back before the shock announcement that he was leaving the villa as he needed to "get back to himself".

After leaving the villa, O'Neill spoke about being diagnosed with ADHD and also confirmed he had begun therapy.

