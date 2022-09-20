The uncle of a woman whose body was found 11 days after she went missing has denied her murder.

Somaiya Begum, who was 20, was last seen at her home in Binnie Street, Bradford, on Saturday, 25 June.

She was reported missing the following day, but her body was found in Fitzwilliam Street, in Bradford, on Wednesday, 6 July.

The body of Somaiya Begum was found on Fitzwilliam Street. Credit: ITV News

Ms Begum's unclie, Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, appeared via video link at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday, 20 September. He pleaded not guilty to murder.

A provisional trial date was set for 28 February 2023.

