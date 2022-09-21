A murder investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death outside a school in Huddersfield.

Emergency services were called to Woodhouse Hill in Fartown shortly before 3pm on Wednesday 21 September to reports the teenager had been attacked.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery but died a short time later.

The incident happened near to the North Huddersfield Trust School.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said: "Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life.

"We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees District who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

"We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

A police cordon remains in place at the scene.