A boy and a man were found stabbed after police were called to investigate reports of a shooting in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were sent to Landseer Close, Gleadless, at around 11.30pm on Monday, 19 September, following reports shots had been fired at a property.

A spokesperson said: "Police attended the scene and discovered damage to a window consistent with BB gun discharge.

"A 34-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were discovered to have suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing."

The pair were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Anyone with information should call the force via 101.