A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after an assault near a school in Huddersfield.

The teenager was taken to hospital after reports of a serious assault in Woodhouse Hill at 2.54pm on Wednesday, 21 September.

Officers, including several police cars and an air ambulance, attended the scene and a police cordon was put in place outside North Huddersfield Trust School on Woodhouse Hall Road.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Police received a third-party report that a teenager had been seriously injured in an assault in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield.

"Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

"A police cordon has been put in place as enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances."

The road was closed in both directions between Sheepridge Road and Central Avenue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.