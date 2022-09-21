Police have confirmed that they are treating the death of a 10-year-old boy whose body was found along with that of his mother in a flat in Leeds as murder.

The schoolboy was found dead with his 30-year-old mother at their property in Holbeck on Thursday, 15 September.

Police were called to the flat in Cross Ingram Road after neighbours raised concerns that they had not seen the two of them for some time.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "The death of the boy is subject to a murder investigation.

"Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident".

The force has not yet said how the two people died. An inquest into their deaths has yet to take place.

