A 63-year-old man has become the latest to be charged as part of an investigation into widespread child sexual abuse in Rotherham.

Davis Derek Hunter, from Kimberworth, is accused of assaults against a 13-year-old girl.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with indecent assault and engaging in sexual activity with a child. The offences are alleged to have taken place in 2003 and 2004.

Hunter was arrested as part of Operation Stovewood, an investigation by the National Crime Agency into child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Twenty people have been convicted of child sex offences in the town, resulting in prison sentences totalling around 250 years.

Hunter is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 18 October.

