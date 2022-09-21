Two motorways were shut for almost three hours after a wanted criminal abandoned a stolen car and ran onto a road bridge.

The 21-year-old was one of three people who were in a vehicle that had been reported stolen when it was spotted travelling westbound on the A63 in East Yorkshire at around 1.40am today, 21 September.

It was stopped near junction 35 of the M62, where it meets the M18, a short time later and the occupants attempted to flee the scene.

Two of them, aged 17 and 18, were arrested nearby on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. The 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

The 21-year-old, who was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence, ran onto a motorway bridge, forcing police to close the M62 and M18 at around 2am due to safety concerns

The man was later arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of causing actual bodily harm and one of aggravated burglary.

The motorways reopened around 4.45am.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.