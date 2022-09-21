The family of a a "quiet and humble" teenager have shared their personal message to him after his death in a crash in Lincolnshire.

Seventeen-year-old Lewis Marvill, from Alford, suffered fatal injuries when the car he was a passenger in came off Gunby Road, Welton Le Marsh, near Spilsby, at 11.20pm on Wednesday, 7 September.

The driver and two other passengers in the Seat Ibiza were not seriously hurt.

In a statement, Lewis's family said they were "overwhelmed by the love and support we have received".

They added: "Lewis was such a quiet and humble lad; he would have hated all the fuss.

"But we want him to know just how proud we are of him as a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend.

"Lewis was so loved by everyone who knew him; he was such a kind, caring and honest young man."

They said Lewis loved football and was a "massive Nottingham Forest fan" who never missed a match.

They added: "We are all devastated by his loss and there will not be a day that goes by where we won’t be thinking of him, and how much we love and miss him. Fly high Lewis. Love you always."

Lincolnshire Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are urging people to come forward with dash cam footage.