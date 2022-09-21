Hull and Doncaster have been named among the cities predicted to be hardest hit by the cost of living crisis.

A report says residents of both areas are particularly vulnerable to rising costs, following analysis of more than 300 local authorities.

The report, by the Centre for Progressive Policy (CPP), ranked areas based on six factors: child poverty, fuel poverty, food insecurity, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits, the number out of work and the number in low paying jobs.

It found that 38% of children in Hull were living in poverty and 20% of adults were experiencing food insecurity.

In Doncaster, more than a quarter of working age adults were unemployed, but only 6% were claiming unemployment benefits.

The report also found that Rotherham, East Lindsey and North Lincolnshire could face particular struggles because of the number of jobs in energy-intensive sectors, such as manufacturing.

It said that a rise in redundancies was likely in these areas as employers struggle to cope with higher energy costs.

The report comes as the government announced its new plans to help cut energy bills for businesses, in addition to the energy cap for households.

But Ben Franklin, of the CPP, said the government needed to properly resource local authorities to respond to the crisis.

He added: "Providing places with immediate support to help with rising costs is the right thing to do, but the government must also look to the future. More flexible, long-term funding for local authorities can help households and businesses become less energy intensive while protecting living standards and creating jobs."

