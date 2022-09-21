Police have launched a murder investigation after tests on the body of a man found dead in North Lincolnshire concluded there had been "third-party involvement".

Police were called to Cherry Lane, Wootton, on Monday, 12 September, after concerns were raised for a person's safety.

Officers found the body of a 44-year-old man.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "A post-mortem [examination] later confirmed the injuries were consistent with third-party involvement and a murder enquiry was launched.

"The man’s family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers, and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time."

A cordon is in place at the scene while enquires continue.

Det Chief Insp Alan Curtis said: "We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will shock the local community.

"Those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to residents and the local community."

Anyone with information should call the force via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.