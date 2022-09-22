A Doncaster football club has applied to play in the Scottish Cup after an "ambitious" bid based on an ancient treaty.

Doncaster City FC, formed earlier this year, submitted an application to the Scottish Football Association under an agreement dating back to 1136.

The 13th division club, who are not currently permitted to take part in the English FA Cup, claim Doncaster is Scottish-owned, meaning they should be allowed to play against other teams north of the border.

The club's spokesman, Josh Rutherford, said: "We are at the bottom tier of football, but what is the point of not having ambition?

"Why not Celtic or Rangers away? Or them coming down here?

"People are laughing and saying it's all a joke, but it's good for the area and for businesses so why not?"

Doncaster's historic links to Scotland

Doncaster was handed to the then King of Scotland, David I, as part of the 12th century Treaty of Durham. It has never officially been given back.

Peter Davies, the ex-Doncaster Mayor, even suggested people in the city should be allowed to vote in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

Doncaster City FC play in the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Senior Football League Division Two, but the Scottish Cup bid is not the owners' only big ambition.

The club also wants to build a new stadium complex, including accommodation for other teams and entertainment facilities, plans which have already been publicly supported by a number of other clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

There is precedent for English sides playing in Scotland's knockout competition – both Berwick and Tweedmouth are eligible to compete despite their Northumberland location.

However, while the Scottish FA have yet to comment publicly on Doncaster's bid, but it is understood that they have told the club it does not meet eligibility requirements.

