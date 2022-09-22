A pupil who was stabbed to death outside a school in Huddersfield has been named locally as 15-year-old Khayri McLean.

Khayri died after being attacked near North Huddersfield Trust School shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, 21 September.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the school remained closed on Thursday to all but those pupils who needed support following the incident.

Tributes have been paid at the scene, on Woodhouse Hill Road, as residents spoke of their shock.

A crowdfunding page has been set up in his memory by Khayri's girlfriend, Shyana James, who laid flowers at the scene.

Writing on the Go Fund Me website, she said: "As u all no such a wonderful boy lost his life yesterday, he was only 15 years old [and] lived a good life."

Speaking to ITV News at the scene, Shyana's mother Sherrin said: "It's just heartbreaking. He was at my house every day. He was such a good boy and him and his girlfriend adored each other. They were inseparable, they were with each other all the time."

She said she had no idea why he had been attacked. "He was such a quiet boy," she said.

Sherrin James said Khayri McLean was 'such a good boy'. Credit: ITV News

Khayri was taken to hospital following the incident on Wednesday afternoon but died a short time later.

A boy was arrested in the early hours of Thursday.

Fellow pupils Inaaya Hussain and Sanaa Daji attended the scene to pay tribute.

Inaaya said: "I knew him from primary school. He was young and gone too soon. It has shaken us up. We spoke to him yesterday and it's shocking how things can change in seconds."

Sanaa added: "He'll be missed a lot."

A growing mound of floral bouquets was left at the scene on Thursday. One message read: "Another young life taken way too soon, over hideous nonsense. Deepest sympathy to the young boy's mother and family."

Earlier, the school's headteacher said in a statement to parents: "This is truly shocking news for our pupils, your children, and our staff. We will be providing specialist support for any among our community who feel they could benefit."

