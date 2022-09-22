Two men who filmed themselves beating a man to death in a "shocking and brutal" attack have been jailed.

The body of Gracijus Balciauskas was found wrapped in a large rug after police were called to a flat in Harrogate on 20 December last year.

They had been alerted by staff at an Asda supermarket after 39-year-old Jaroslaw Rutowicz approached them saying: "Someone is dead."

Mr Balciauskas, who was 41, was found with severe injuries to his head and torso.

Rutowicz and his accomplice, 37-year-old Vitalijus Koreiva, who had been found asleep on a sofa in the property on Mayfield Grove, were arrested.

Following their arrest "disturbing and graphic" videos were found on one of the attacker's phones, police said.

The footage, taken over 90 minutes, showed Mr Balciauskas crying out in pain as he was kicked in the head and ribs.

Both culprits blamed each other for the attack, which the court heard happened after the three men, who were labourers from Lithuania, had a heavy drinking session. It was not clear what had sparked the assault.

Koreiva was found guilty of murder by a jury at Leeds Crown Court and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 13 years and 90 days. Rutowicz, 39, was cleared of murder but sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Vitalijus Koreiva, left, and Jaroslaw Rutowicz. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Det Ch Insp Jonathan Sygrove said: "The level of violence used against Gracijus Balciauskas was nothing short of brutal.

"The victim was subjected to a horrific assault, which led to his death, and shockingly, Mr Balciauskas was filmed with a mobile phone while he lay dying."

Mr Sygrove added: "When they were interviewed, Koreiva and Rutowicz blamed each other, but ultimately the evidence showed their involvement."

Mr Balciauskas' family thanked police and said in a statement: "As a family we have been deeply affected by Gracijus’ death. We will always remember him as a friendly and jovial person. Even as the months pass, the pain of his loss still remains."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.