Five newborn puppies, still attached to their umbilical cords, were found dumped in woods in Sheffield just hours after they were born.

The pups, thought to be French bulldogs, were found by a passerby walking through Beeley Woods near Middlewood on Tuesday, 13 September.

The RSPCA took in the animals and is now trying to find out who is responsible.

Deputy Ch Insp Sara Jordan said: "The two male and three female puppies were only hours old with their umbilical cords still attached and were extremely vulnerable.

"The finders rushed them to a local vet who checked them over. They were very cold so it appears they had already been in the woods for a short time before they were found."

The puppies are each individually being cared for by RSPCA volunteers and are being hand-reared as they are very vulnerable. Ms Jordan has even taken in one of the puppies herself and named him Otter.

She added: "Times are tough at the moment and we understand that many families are struggling to cope, particularly given the rising cost of living, but abandoning tiny puppies like this is so irresponsible and cruel."

The puppies will remain with the volunteers until they’re old enough to be given to a loving home.

