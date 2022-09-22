Two people have been charged after a huge haul of class A drugs were found in a house in Leeds.

Officers from Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit seized £20million of cocaine and methamphetamine from the property in Flaxton Street, Beeston.

Pictures released by police appear to show some of the drugs packaged and labelled "nueva generacion cartel", translated as "new generation cartel" – a possible reference to a notorious Mexican drugs gang.

Liam Harrington, 38, and Cherry Rayner, 29, both of Flaxton Street, have been charged with p ossessing class A drugs with with intent to supply.

Two others who were arrested were released under investigation.

