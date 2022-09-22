Students are being urged to return to their school in Huddersfield after a fellow pupil was stabbed to death.

Khayri Mclean died after being attacked outside North Huddersfield Trust School shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, 21 September.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the school remained closed on Thursday except for those pupils who needed support.

However, the school is asking students to return on Friday in full school uniform and go to their tutor bases.

The school said in a statement: "In order to provide stability and support for students, school will be open usual hours Friday, 23 September.

"Please be re-assured that we will be signposting support services for all our students."

The school's headteacher, Andrew Fell, previously said: "This is truly shocking news for our pupils, your children, and our staff. We will be providing specialist support for any among our community who feel they could benefit."

On Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said they were treating the incident as a targeted attack.

Ch Supt James Griffiths, district commander of Kirklees police, said: "We full realise the concern Wednesday’s murder has caused in communities, and I want to reassure residents everything possible is being done to investigate what took place."

Alison Lowe, deputy mayor of West Yorkshire for policing and crime, said it was "a terrible, but rare event".

She added: "We all need to work together as a community to help young people understand the ramifications of carrying knives."

Tributes have poured in throughout the day, with flowers being laid at the scene on Woodhouse Hill Road.

A crowdfunding page has been set up in his memory by Khayri's girlfriend, Shyana James, who laid flowers at the scene.

Writing on the Go Fund Me website, she said: "As u all no such a wonderful boy lost his life yesterday, he was only 15 years old [and] lived a good life."

